Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Sunderland clash amid Kieran Trippier injury worry: gallery

Newcastle United team news: What starting XI will Eddie Howe pick for the clash against Sunderland?

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 07:05 GMT

Newcastle United take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light for the first Wear-Tyne derby in almost eight years.

A place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup is on the line on Saturday lunchtime, however, there is far more to play for than that.

Pride and bragging rights are at stake in the north east during the clash that pits Eddie Howe’s out-of-form Newcastle United side against Michael Beale’s Sunderland.

Injury problems still loom large for Howe, however, who will be without Callum Wilson and will be sweating on the fitness of Kieran Trippier ahead of his side’s trip to Wearside.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for his side’s clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Dubravka may have conceded four against Liverpool, but he pulled off a string of impressive saves and will be hoping to add a clean sheet this weekend.

2. RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento has been brilliant since becoming a regular under Howe and his performances mean that even if Kieran Trippier is deemed fit to feature, there is little need to rush him back into proceedings too quickly.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar is one of the longest-serving members of the Newcastle United squad but has not featured in a Tyne-Wear derby. His defensive resilience - and ability with the ball at his feet - will be needed on Saturday.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman scored his second ever Newcastle United goal on Monday night - a third would be very welcome on Saturday.

