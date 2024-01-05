Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Sunderland clash amid Kieran Trippier injury worry: gallery
Newcastle United team news: What starting XI will Eddie Howe pick for the clash against Sunderland?
Newcastle United take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light for the first Wear-Tyne derby in almost eight years.
A place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup is on the line on Saturday lunchtime, however, there is far more to play for than that.
Pride and bragging rights are at stake in the north east during the clash that pits Eddie Howe’s out-of-form Newcastle United side against Michael Beale’s Sunderland.
Injury problems still loom large for Howe, however, who will be without Callum Wilson and will be sweating on the fitness of Kieran Trippier ahead of his side’s trip to Wearside.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for his side’s clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
