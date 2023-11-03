News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Arsenal following fresh injury concern - gallery

Newcastle United v Arsenal: What team will Eddie Howe pick to face the Gunners?

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 07:05 GMT

Newcastle United return to Premier League action at the weekend when they host Arsenal.

Following a stellar performance at Old Trafford in midweek, Eddie Howe’s side are aiming to continue this momentum against Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, they will have to do that without a clutch of key players who still remain sidelined through injury.

Howe opted to make eight changes on Wednesday night as he gave a rest to a few of his star players - but was forced into an early change after Matt Targett suffered a hamstring injury.

Here, we take a look at the starting side that Howe could name when Newcastle United face Arsenal:

Pope was rested for the win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. He has kept four clean sheets in the league this season with no goalkeeper registering more shutouts so far this campaign.

Pope was rested for the win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. He has kept four clean sheets in the league this season with no goalkeeper registering more shutouts so far this campaign.

Although Tino Livramento shone in midweek, Trippier will likely be returned to the starting XI for the visit of Arsenal.

Although Tino Livramento shone in midweek, Trippier will likely be returned to the starting XI for the visit of Arsenal.

Whilst Lascelles missed the win at Old Trafford, he has been very solid when required in recent times. He will have to be at his best to repel Eddie Nketiah who netted a hat-trick against Sheffield United last weekend.

Whilst Lascelles missed the win at Old Trafford, he has been very solid when required in recent times. He will have to be at his best to repel Eddie Nketiah who netted a hat-trick against Sheffield United last weekend.

Schar has been a key cog in Howe’s team this season and will be heavily relied on once again this weekend.

Schar has been a key cog in Howe’s team this season and will be heavily relied on once again this weekend.

