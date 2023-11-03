Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Arsenal following fresh injury concern - gallery
Newcastle United return to Premier League action at the weekend when they host Arsenal.
Following a stellar performance at Old Trafford in midweek, Eddie Howe’s side are aiming to continue this momentum against Mikel Arteta’s side.
However, they will have to do that without a clutch of key players who still remain sidelined through injury.
Howe opted to make eight changes on Wednesday night as he gave a rest to a few of his star players - but was forced into an early change after Matt Targett suffered a hamstring injury.
Here, we take a look at the starting side that Howe could name when Newcastle United face Arsenal: