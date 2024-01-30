After a weekend of FA Cup action, Newcastle United head to Villa Park to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League (8:15pm kick-off). The Magpies defeated Villa comprehensively at St James’ Park back in August, dispatching their opponents 5-1 courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.
This time around, however, Eddie Howe has far from a full complement of players to pick from and has to deal with fresh concerns surrounding Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron. Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could name for his side’s trip to Villa Park:
1. GK: Martin Dubravka
Dubravka collected another clean sheet at the weekend and whilst not terribly busy, he did have to stay alert and made some smart saves to prevent Fulham from scoring. Another shutout would be very welcome at Villa Park.
2. RB: Kieran Trippier
Trippier has reiterated his commitment to the club amid speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich in recent times. He will be hoping to lead the side to a good performance against strong opponents at Villa Park.
3. CB: Fabian Schar
Newcastle United have been able to rely on Schar week in and week out this season as he has become one of their key players.
4. CB: Sven Botman
Botman was unlucky not to add to his tally of goals for Newcastle United on Saturday night after seeing his header smartly saved before Dan Burn smashed home the rebound. He is slowly beginning to reach the very high standards he set himself before injury.