After a weekend of FA Cup action, Newcastle United head to Villa Park to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League (8:15pm kick-off). The Magpies defeated Villa comprehensively at St James’ Park back in August, dispatching their opponents 5-1 courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

This time around, however, Eddie Howe has far from a full complement of players to pick from and has to deal with fresh concerns surrounding Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron. Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could name for his side’s trip to Villa Park: