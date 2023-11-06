Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United: What side will Eddie Howe name for their Champions League clash at Signal Iduna Park?

Newcastle United travel to Germany knowing a win would keep their Champions League qualification destiny in their own hands.

The Magpies will be keen to avenge their narrow loss to Edin Terzic’s side just less than a fortnight ago, but face a Dortmund side that have been formidable at home in recent times.

Although they did suffer a heavy 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on their home turf on Saturday night, Terzic’s side have enjoyed a very good record on their home turf this campaign and will be keen to continue that on Tuesday evening.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Eddie Howe could name for the clash against Borussia Dortmund:

GK: Nick Pope Pope kept another clean sheet at the weekend but was beaten in the reverse fixture by Felix Nmecha. His only other previous away trip in the Champions League ended in a shutout at the San Siro.

RB: Tino Livramento Livramento may get to make his Champions League debut at Signal Iduna Park. The former Southampton man starred against Manchester United last week and will be hoping for a repeat performance if he gets the chance to start once again.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles was immense against the Gunners and will captain the side out in Germany.

CB: Fabian Schar This Champions League campaign may be most remembered for Schar's stunning strike against PSG and that was a huge highlight for the defender who has been very solid in defence thus far this season.