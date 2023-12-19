News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Chelsea following double injury blow

Chelsea v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side are just one win away from another Carabao Cup semi-final.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Newcastle United make the trip to London on Tuesday night to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. 

Having defeated both Manchester clubs so far in this competition, the tough cup draws keep coming as they face Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle haven’t defeated the Blues away from home in over a decade, but will head to the capital full of confidence that they can reach their second-straight Carabao Cup semi-final.

Eddie Howe, though, does have a number of selection concerns heading into Tuesday’s game having seen both Joelinton and Fabian Schar be withdrawn through injury on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea:

