Chelsea v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side are just one win away from another Carabao Cup semi-final.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United make the trip to London on Tuesday night to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Having defeated both Manchester clubs so far in this competition, the tough cup draws keep coming as they face Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle haven’t defeated the Blues away from home in over a decade, but will head to the capital full of confidence that they can reach their second-straight Carabao Cup semi-final.

Eddie Howe, though, does have a number of selection concerns heading into Tuesday’s game having seen both Joelinton and Fabian Schar be withdrawn through injury on Saturday.