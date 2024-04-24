Newcastle United’s hunt for European football continues when they make the trip to London tonight to face Crystal Palace. The Magpies have enjoyed an 11-day break following their win over Spurs last weekend and will head to Selhurst Park confident of picking up a third-straight league win.

However, their opponents showed their mettle with a win at Anfield last week - one that was supported by a thumping 5-2 win over West Ham on Sunday. Selhurst Park has been a stadium that Newcastle United have found it tricky to pick up points at with the Magpies having won just once at the stadium in the Premier League during the last decade.

Eddie Howe may be able to call upon a couple of previously injured players for tonight’s game, but with a clash to follow against Sheffield United on Saturday, he may decide not to risk any of them during the clash with the Eagles.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for his side’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace tonight - including an anticipated double change by the Magpies head coach. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka secured back-to-back clean sheets last weekend against Spurs and will be aiming for three in a row against London opposition tonight.

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento was afforded a little run-out against Spurs as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Having had a good rest period between their last outing and trip to Selhurst Park, Livramento may be fit to start.

3 . Fabian Schar Schar had yet another different centre-back partner against Spurs, but he once again starred in a very good team display.