Newcastle United’s hunt for European football continues when they make the trip to London on Wednesday night to face Crystal Palace. The Magpies will have enjoyed an 11-day break following their win over Spurs last weekend and will head to Selhurst Park confident of picking up a third-straight league win.

However, their opponents showed their mettle with a win at Anfield on Sunday with Selhurst Park a stadium that Newcastle United usually find it difficult to pick up points at. Eddie Howe may be able to call upon a couple of previously injured players for Wednesday’s game, but with a clash to follow against Sheffield United just a few days later, he may decide not to risk any of them.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for his side’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka secured back-to-back clean sheets last weekend against Spurs and will be aiming for three in a row against London opposition on Wednesday night. Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento was afforded a little run-out against Spurs as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. With an added rest period between their last outing and trip to Selhurst Park, Livramento may be fit to start. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar had yet another different centre-back partner against Spurs, but he once again starred in a very good team display. Photo Sales