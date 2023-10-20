Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Crystal Palace with major Callum Wilson call - gallery
Newcastle United host Crystal Palace on Saturday - but what kind of team will Eddie Howe pick?
The Premier League is back after the international break and Eddie Howe’s side welcome Crystal Palace to St James’ Park.
Although the break has allowed some players to get back to full fitness, Howe still faces a number of dilemmas heading into Saturday’s game.
Sandro Tonali’s looming ban could have an impact on his decision making whilst he will be sweating on the fitness of players like Joelinton, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.
Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could name for the visit of Crystal Palace.