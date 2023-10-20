News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Crystal Palace with major Callum Wilson call - gallery

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace on Saturday - but what kind of team will Eddie Howe pick?

By Joe Buck
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 07:08 BST

The Premier League is back after the international break and Eddie Howe’s side welcome Crystal Palace to St James’ Park.

Although the break has allowed some players to get back to full fitness, Howe still faces a number of dilemmas heading into Saturday’s game.

Sandro Tonali’s looming ban could have an impact on his decision making whilst he will be sweating on the fitness of players like Joelinton, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could name for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Pope has conceded just three goals in his last seven games and will be hoping to add yet another clean sheet to his collection this weekend.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has conceded just three goals in his last seven games and will be hoping to add yet another clean sheet to his collection this weekend.

Photo Sales
Trippier played the full game for England against Italy in midweek and despite a late injury scare, he will feature at St James’ Park against Palace.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier played the full game for England against Italy in midweek and despite a late injury scare, he will feature at St James’ Park against Palace.

Photo Sales
Sven Botman has had a couple of weeks to recover from injury but with games coming thick-and-fast, the Dutchman may not be risked. Lascelles has been superb in recent appearances and there is no need to risk Botman if he isn’t fully fit.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Sven Botman has had a couple of weeks to recover from injury but with games coming thick-and-fast, the Dutchman may not be risked. Lascelles has been superb in recent appearances and there is no need to risk Botman if he isn’t fully fit.

Photo Sales
Schar has been one of Newcastle’s top performers this season and will be one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has been one of Newcastle’s top performers this season and will be one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweCrystal Palace