Premier League games come thick and fast as Newcastle United face a trip to Fulham just days after their draw against Everton at St James’ Park. The Magpies were unable to make it back-to-back wins on Tuesday night, however, victory in the capital this weekend would make it seven points from three games and a very satisfactory return following the international break.

However, Eddie Howe’s side will travel to Craven Cottage without the services of players like Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento through injury. All of these fitness issues mean Howe doesn’t have too many options to pick from this weekend with the majority of the starting side picking themselves - simply by virtue of being fit.

However, he still faces a couple of big calls to make, particularly in regards to Anthony Gordon who will return to the fold after serving a one-game ban on Tuesday night. Here, we take a look at what Howe’s starting XI could look like when Newcastle United make the trip to face Fulham tomorrow afternoon:

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka's first clean sheet this season came against Fulham back in December. He repeated the feat in their FA Cup meeting back in January and is thus aiming for a third shutout against Silva's side this weekend.

2 . Emil Krafth Injury to Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier mean Krafth will be asked again to start at right back. He made his first Premier League start in almost two years against Everton in midweek.

3 . Fabian Schar Schar has been a very reliable figure for Newcastle United this season, despite a host of injury issues impacting the club defensively.