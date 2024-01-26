Newcastle United are into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup for the first time under Eddie Howe. The Magpies will face Fulham at Craven Cottage after defeating fierce rivals Sunderland in the Third Round.

It will be the fourth time in five domestic cup games this season that Newcastle United will face Premier League opposition having played Chelsea and both Manchester clubs in the Carabao Cup. Howe will likely name a full strength team for the clash against Marco Silva’s side, despite a plethora of injury issues at the club.

Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes have recently hinted on social media that they may be close to a return to action - but will either make it back on time to feature on Saturday? Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Fulham:

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka may have conceded seven goals in his last two league outings, but he has been very good in recent times. The Slovakian will be hoping to add another clean sheet against the Cottagers to his collection.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier missed the league meeting between these two sides in December through suspension. Has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich but will be keen to lead the team to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup for the first time in four years.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar's fine form has seen him rewarded with a one-year contract extension. Schar has been brilliant this season and despite calls for him to play as a midfielder, he should absolutely remain at the heart of Newcastle's defence in his best position.