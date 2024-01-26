Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Fulham amid Willock and Barnes 'hints': gallery
Newcastle United face Fulham in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup - but what side will Eddie Howe name?
Newcastle United are into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup for the first time under Eddie Howe. The Magpies will face Fulham at Craven Cottage after defeating fierce rivals Sunderland in the Third Round.
It will be the fourth time in five domestic cup games this season that Newcastle United will face Premier League opposition having played Chelsea and both Manchester clubs in the Carabao Cup. Howe will likely name a full strength team for the clash against Marco Silva’s side, despite a plethora of injury issues at the club.
Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes have recently hinted on social media that they may be close to a return to action - but will either make it back on time to feature on Saturday? Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Fulham: