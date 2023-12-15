Newcastle United are aiming for their seventh Premier League home win in a row when they host Marco Silva’s Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Although they have suffered three defeats in a row in all competitions and face a Fulham side that have scored ten times in their last two league outings, the Magpies will be confident of securing victory and keeping the pressure on the teams aiming to finish in a European spot around them.

However, as always, Eddie Howe will have a couple of selection dilemmas to consider and will have to contend with the absence of Kieran Trippier through suspension.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the clash with Fulham on Saturday:

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has conceded nine goals in just three games following Nick Pope's injury. He will be hopeful of securing another Premier League clean sheet this weekend.

2 . RB: Tino Livramento Livramento has starred at left-back in recent times but may be shifted over to the right to cover for Kieran Trippier's suspension.

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles will have to be on top form against a Fulham side that have scored ten times in their last two league outings.