Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Luton Town amid Alexander Isak injury blow: gallery

Newcastle United are back in action at St James’ Park when they host Luton Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

Newcastle United go in search of back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since the end of November into December when they host Luton Town on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle’s impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park will give them confidence heading into the weekend’s game, although their visitors also scored an equally impressive 4-0 win against Brighton.

The Hatters also defeated Newcastle in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road where a strike from former Magpie Andros Townsend was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Rob Edwards’ side. Eddie Howe, meanwhile, could welcome back a couple of players this weekend but will likely be without Alexander Isak after he picked up an injury in midweek.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Luton Town at St James’ Park:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Dubravka made a couple of crucial saves at Villa Park to ensure Newcastle left with all three points on Tuesday night.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Dubravka made a couple of crucial saves at Villa Park to ensure Newcastle left with all three points on Tuesday night.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier bagged his eighth assist of the season on Tuesday for Fabian Schar's opener. After plenty of speculation surrounding his future at the club, he has put in a couple of brilliant performances to remind everyone of his immense quality.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier bagged his eighth assist of the season on Tuesday for Fabian Schar’s opener. After plenty of speculation surrounding his future at the club, he has put in a couple of brilliant performances to remind everyone of his immense quality.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar continues to impress week after week and deserved his two goals at Villa Park. He was immense at the back as well in a brilliant team performance.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar continues to impress week after week and deserved his two goals at Villa Park. He was immense at the back as well in a brilliant team performance.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman went somewhat under the radar in the Midlands next to Schar, but he was just as impressive as his central defensive partner as he continues to improve following a long injury lay off.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman went somewhat under the radar in the Midlands next to Schar, but he was just as impressive as his central defensive partner as he continues to improve following a long injury lay off.

