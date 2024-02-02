Newcastle United go in search of back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since the end of November into December when they host Luton Town on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle’s impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park will give them confidence heading into the weekend’s game, although their visitors also scored an equally impressive 4-0 win against Brighton.

The Hatters also defeated Newcastle in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road where a strike from former Magpie Andros Townsend was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Rob Edwards’ side. Eddie Howe, meanwhile, could welcome back a couple of players this weekend but will likely be without Alexander Isak after he picked up an injury in midweek.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Luton Town at St James’ Park:

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka made a couple of crucial saves at Villa Park to ensure Newcastle left with all three points on Tuesday night.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier bagged his eighth assist of the season on Tuesday for Fabian Schar's opener. After plenty of speculation surrounding his future at the club, he has put in a couple of brilliant performances to remind everyone of his immense quality.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar continues to impress week after week and deserved his two goals at Villa Park. He was immense at the back as well in a brilliant team performance.