Newcastle United go in search of back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since the end of November into December when they host Luton Town on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle’s impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park will give them confidence heading into the weekend’s game, although their visitors also scored an equally impressive 4-0 win against Brighton.
The Hatters also defeated Newcastle in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road where a strike from former Magpie Andros Townsend was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Rob Edwards’ side. Eddie Howe, meanwhile, could welcome back a couple of players this weekend but will likely be without Alexander Isak after he picked up an injury in midweek.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Luton Town at St James’ Park: