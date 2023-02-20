Eddie Howe has a number of selection dilemmas heading into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool has thrown a major spanner into the works of Newcastle’s preparation for their first major cup final in 24 years.

As part of a settled back-five that has the best defensive record in the top-flight this year, Pope will be a major miss at Wembley.

However, Newcastle are far from a one man team and with the disappointment of Pope missing the game, comes the boost that Bruno Guimaraes will be back from his three-game suspension - the Magpies are still yet to win a game this season without the Brazilian.

So what side will Howe pick to start the clash with Manchester United at Wembley?

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s potential Carabao Cup final starting XI.

GK: Loris Karius In what seemingly only happens in movies, Karius' first game for Newcastle is likely to be in the Carabao Cup final. Nick Pope's red card against Liverpool and Martin Dubravka's ineligibility means the German is the only senior 'keeper available for Howe to pick.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier was substituted against Liverpool, but Howe has revealed it was as a precaution to keep him fit for the final. Trippier has worn the armband for the majority of the season and his experience of big games will be needed at Wembley.

CB: Fabian Schar After tasting defeat for the first time this season, Schar will be hoping he and his team mates can put that disappointment behind them this weekend. Newcastle will be relying on their defensive metal on Sunday, with Schar playing a major role in this.

CB: Sven Botman Botman has been a rock at the back and despite seeing his side concede twice against Liverpool, he will be one of the keys to success on Sunday. Marcus Rashford is a man in-form at the moment and will need to be kept quiet at Wembley.