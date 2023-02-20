Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Manchester United amid Nick Pope dilemma - photo gallery
Eddie Howe has a number of selection dilemmas heading into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.
Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool has thrown a major spanner into the works of Newcastle’s preparation for their first major cup final in 24 years.
As part of a settled back-five that has the best defensive record in the top-flight this year, Pope will be a major miss at Wembley.
However, Newcastle are far from a one man team and with the disappointment of Pope missing the game, comes the boost that Bruno Guimaraes will be back from his three-game suspension - the Magpies are still yet to win a game this season without the Brazilian.
So what side will Howe pick to start the clash with Manchester United at Wembley?
Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s potential Carabao Cup final starting XI.
Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there.