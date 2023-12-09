Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: Another hectic weekend of Premier League is upon us - but what team will Eddie Howe name for his side's trip to the capital?

Eddie Howe will come up against Ange Postecoglou for the first time during his managerial career in a clash that could prove pivotal in both clubs’ hopes of qualifying for European football.

Both Newcastle and Spurs were defeated in midweek and have injury hit squads that will want to bounce back with a win at the weekend.

Whilst Howe should be able to call upon some of his absent players in the coming weeks, it’s likely that he will go into Sunday’s game with largely the same squad that travelled to Merseyside in midweek

Here, we look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur:

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka conceded three times at Goodison Park on his first Premier League start of the season. He will be aiming to collect his second clean sheet of the campaign this weekend.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier made two uncharacteristic errors against Everton, but he remains one of Newcastle's key players and will be relishing a clash against his former side on Sunday.

CB: Emil Krafth Krafth was a late replacement for Jamaal Lascelles in midweek and with the Newcastle United captain a doubt for Sunday's game, Howe could turn to Krafth to fill in at centre-back.