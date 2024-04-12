Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Tottenham Hotspur as Harvey Barnes call made: photos

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: What side will Eddie Howe name for the clash against Spurs at St James’ Park?

Newcastle United are back in action at St James’ Park for their third-to-last match on home turf this season. Their task this weekend is a clash against Ange Postecoglou’s Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur.

Both teams come into the game having won last time out and are unbeaten since the international break last month, with two wins and a draw apiece. The Magpies go in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time since December against Spurs - but will head into that game without a clutch of key players. 

Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento will all likely miss out through injury, whilst there are doubts over Joe Willock after he limped off during their match against Fulham . All of these fitness issues mean Howe doesn’t have too many options to pick from this weekend with the majority of the starting side picking themselves - simply by virtue of being fit.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Do you agree with our selected side? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Dubravka was very good against Fulham on Saturday and will be keen to make successive clean sheets this weekend.

The Swedish international has started two games in a row and will likely be asked to start again at the weekend. He will face a tough afternoon against Son Heung-min.

Howe heaped praise onto Schar ahead of the clash with Fulham as the Swiss international helped his side register a much needed clean sheet in the capital.

Burn has been very impressive since shifting into centre-half following injuries to Lascelles and Botman. He may captain his boyhood club again this weekend.

