Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face West Ham as changes anticipated - photo gallery
Newcastle United are back in action tonight - but what side will Eddie Howe pick for the clash at the London Stadium?
West Ham are the side looking to stop Newcastle making it four Premier League wins on the spin this evening.
The clash with the Hammers comes just three days after goals from Joe Willock, before he hobbled off with a hamstring injury, and Callum Wilson secured the Magpies a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.
Newcastle have another huge game in the capital to come on Saturday when they face Brentford - so will Howe look to rotate his squad for tonight’s game, or will he stick to his tried and tested starting XI?
Here, we take a look at what side Howe could pick to face West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.
