Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face West Ham as changes anticipated - photo gallery

Newcastle United are back in action tonight - but what side will Eddie Howe pick for the clash at the London Stadium?

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

West Ham are the side looking to stop Newcastle making it four Premier League wins on the spin this evening.

The clash with the Hammers comes just three days after goals from Joe Willock, before he hobbled off with a hamstring injury, and Callum Wilson secured the Magpies a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Newcastle have another huge game in the capital to come on Saturday when they face Brentford - so will Howe look to rotate his squad for tonight’s game, or will he stick to his tried and tested starting XI?

Here, we take a look at what side Howe could pick to face West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Will Eddie Howe rotate the team that started the win over Manchester United on Sunday? (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Eddie Howe

Will Eddie Howe rotate the team that started the win over Manchester United on Sunday? (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Pope kept his 13th clean sheet of the season last time out, putting him ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in the hunt for the Premier League Golden Glove.

2. Nick Pope

Pope kept his 13th clean sheet of the season last time out, putting him ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in the hunt for the Premier League Golden Glove. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Trippier was superb against Manchester United and reminded everyone, including Gary Neville, of his quality at right-back.

3. Kieran Trippier

Trippier was superb against Manchester United and reminded everyone, including Gary Neville, of his quality at right-back. Photo: Michael Regan

Schar was once again solid as a rock on Sunday, marshalling the whole defensive unit as they limited any attacking threat the Red Devils threw their way.

4. Fabian Schar

Schar was once again solid as a rock on Sunday, marshalling the whole defensive unit as they limited any attacking threat the Red Devils threw their way. Photo: Stu Forster

