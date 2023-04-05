Newcastle United are back in action tonight - but what side will Eddie Howe pick for the clash at the London Stadium?

West Ham are the side looking to stop Newcastle making it four Premier League wins on the spin this evening.

The clash with the Hammers comes just three days after goals from Joe Willock, before he hobbled off with a hamstring injury, and Callum Wilson secured the Magpies a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Newcastle have another huge game in the capital to come on Saturday when they face Brentford - so will Howe look to rotate his squad for tonight’s game, or will he stick to his tried and tested starting XI?

Here, we take a look at what side Howe could pick to face West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Eddie Howe Will Eddie Howe rotate the team that started the win over Manchester United on Sunday? (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . Nick Pope Pope kept his 13th clean sheet of the season last time out, putting him ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in the hunt for the Premier League Golden Glove. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Trippier Trippier was superb against Manchester United and reminded everyone, including Gary Neville, of his quality at right-back. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Fabian Schar Schar was once again solid as a rock on Sunday, marshalling the whole defensive unit as they limited any attacking threat the Red Devils threw their way. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales