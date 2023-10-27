News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Wolves as injury crisis worsens - gallery

Newcastle United v Wolves: What team will Eddie Howe pick for their trip to Molineux?

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST

Just three days after their defeat to Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United are back in Premier League action when they face Wolves at Molineux.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated Crystal Palace last time out in the league but head to the West Midlands with a mini injury-crisis.

Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley will all definitely miss out. Howe will have some huge calls to make on Saturday but will be buoyed by the fact he has Joe Willock at his disposal - but will the former Arsenal man make a surprise start?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for the trip to face Wolves at Molineux:

Pope has kept a clean sheet in all but one of his last five Premier League matches. Although he was beaten in midweek by Felix Nmecha’s strike, he did pull off an incredible double save to deny the visitors an early opener.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Trippier has been sensational this season but will have to be on top form at Molineux. No Premier League player has more assists than Trippier with just Pedro Neto, a man he could come up against on Saturday, able match his numbers.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Lascelles will captain Newcastle on Saturday against a side he has scored a few goals against in the past. Lascelles has scored twice against Wolves for the Magpies and will play a prominent role on Saturday with Sven Botman still absent.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Schar has had a great season to date and is easily one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet every week.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

