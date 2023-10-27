Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Wolves as injury crisis worsens - gallery
Newcastle United v Wolves: What team will Eddie Howe pick for their trip to Molineux?
Just three days after their defeat to Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United are back in Premier League action when they face Wolves at Molineux.
Eddie Howe’s side defeated Crystal Palace last time out in the league but head to the West Midlands with a mini injury-crisis.
Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley will all definitely miss out. Howe will have some huge calls to make on Saturday but will be buoyed by the fact he has Joe Willock at his disposal - but will the former Arsenal man make a surprise start?
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for the trip to face Wolves at Molineux: