Newcastle United welcome Johnnie Jackson’s AFC Wimbledon to St James’ Park tonight knowing the winner will host Chelsea in the next round. The Magpies come into the game on the back of an impressive display during their 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the weekend, whilst their visitors have had ten days to prepare for this game.

Eddie Howe has stressed that he will play a strong team this evening as Newcastle United look to extend their good recent record in this competition. They were finalists in 2023 whilst they reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals last year, only to be beaten on penalties by Chelsea.

However, the Magpies will be without Alexander Isak who continues to be sidelined with a broken toe. That could offer Will Osula the chance to make his first competitive start for the club following his move from Sheffield United in August.

With a trip to Goodison Park on the horizon, Howe could rotate tonight in a bid to give minutes to some of the fringe members of the squad. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon:

1 . Nick Pope Pope played the full match against Nottingham Forest in the previous round and could be asked to do so again behind what could be a rotated defensive unit. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento dropped out of the starting lineup at the weekend but could be restored to the team amid doubts over Kieran Trippier’s fitness. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth Krafth played a key role at centre-back during Fabian Schar’s suspension and could be asked to play that role again tonight. | Getty Images Photo Sales