Newcastle United face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon aiming to secure back-to-back Premier League wins since the beginning of December when they welcome Bournemouth to Tyneside. However, memories of their bitterly disappointing display at the Vitality Stadium will still loom large as a Dominic Solanke brace condemned Newcastle to a 2-0 defeat on an evening that could have seen the hosts score five or six.

Injury problems plagued them during that match and whilst they have subsided a little, Howe still has a number of key players absent and faces one or two major calls - including who to start up-front if, as anticipated, Callum Wilson is not able to feature after suffering an injury against Nottingham Forest last time out. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name when his former side travel to St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon: