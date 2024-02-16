News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Bournemouth as major calls made on £58m duo - photos

Newcastle United v Bournemouth: Eddie Howe has a number of selection headaches to consider when he welcomes Andoni Iraola’s side to St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 08:10 GMT

Newcastle United face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon aiming to secure back-to-back Premier League wins since the beginning of December when they welcome Bournemouth to Tyneside. However, memories of their bitterly disappointing display at the Vitality Stadium will still loom large as a Dominic Solanke brace condemned Newcastle to a 2-0 defeat on an evening that could have seen the hosts score five or six.

Injury problems plagued them during that match and whilst they have subsided a little, Howe still has a number of key players absent and faces one or two major calls - including who to start up-front if, as anticipated, Callum Wilson is not able to feature after suffering an injury against Nottingham Forest last time out. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name when his former side travel to St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon:

Newcastle’s defensive record has been under the spotlight in recent times and Dubravka will be keen to silence this talk with a clean sheet on Saturday.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Newcastle’s defensive record has been under the spotlight in recent times and Dubravka will be keen to silence this talk with a clean sheet on Saturday.

Trippier has registered three assists in his last three league games and is currently joint-top of the Premier League assist chart this season. He is back to his very best after a mini slump at the end of 2023.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier has registered three assists in his last three league games and is currently joint-top of the Premier League assist chart this season. He is back to his very best after a mini slump at the end of 2023.

Schar was back on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest last weekend as he continues his impressive season. There is no doubt that he is one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar was back on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest last weekend as he continues his impressive season. There is no doubt that he is one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet.

Botman missed the reverse fixture between these sides back in November. He will have to be on top form to repel the threats of Dominic Solanke.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman missed the reverse fixture between these sides back in November. He will have to be on top form to repel the threats of Dominic Solanke.

