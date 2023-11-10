Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Bournemouth as key player ruled-out after Arsenal incident - gallery
Newcastle United team news: What side could Eddie Howe name for his side’s clash against Bournemouth?
Newcastle United return to Premier League action with a game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Magpies drew both league games against the Cherries last season and head to the south coast with a few injury problems to contend with.
Eddie Howe’s selection dilemmas aren’t made any easier by the fact that Bruno Guimaraes will also miss the trip to the south coast through suspension after picking up his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Arsenal last weekend.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the trip to the Vitality Stadium: