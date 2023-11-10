Newcastle United team news: What side could Eddie Howe name for his side’s clash against Bournemouth?

Newcastle United return to Premier League action with a game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Magpies drew both league games against the Cherries last season and head to the south coast with a few injury problems to contend with.

Eddie Howe’s selection dilemmas aren’t made any easier by the fact that Bruno Guimaraes will also miss the trip to the south coast through suspension after picking up his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Arsenal last weekend.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the trip to the Vitality Stadium:

GK: Nick Pope Pope hasn't kept a clean sheet away from St James' Park since the end of September and will be aiming to end that particular streak this weekend.

RB: Tino Livramento Livramento has starred in his last two appearances and has shown why the club were so keen to secure during the summer.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has played a major role over the last few weeks and with doubts remaining over when Sven Botman will be able to return to the first-team, he will be needed to lead the side again this weekend.