Eddie Howe’s side head into that game on the back of a very comfortable 4-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and a brace from Jacob Murphy allowed the Magpies to post the perfect response to their loss at the Gtech Community Stadium seven days previous.

Brentford, meanwhile, were beaten by local rivals Chelsea on Sunday but will travel to the north east full of confidence that they can defeat the Magpies for the second time in a fortnight. Brentford also defeated Newcastle United at this stage of the Carabao Cup four years ago.

Howe will be without Sean Longstaff through suspension, whilst Nick Pope and Callum Wilson remain sidelined through injury. Here, we take a look at the side that Howe could name for the Carabao Cup clash against Brentford.

Martin Dubravka Dubravka kept a clean sheet during his first Premier League start of the season at the weekend. He had very little to do against a tepid attacking display by Leicester City.

Kieran Trippier Trippier hasn't started a match since the goalless draw against Everton in October, but has been building his minutes off the bench in recent weeks. He could make a return to the starting lineup against Brentford.

Fabian Schar Schar had a difficult afternoon against Brentford during their meeting earlier this month and will be keen to rectify that on Wednesday night.