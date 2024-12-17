Eddie Howe’s side head into that game on the back of a very comfortable 4-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and a brace from Jacob Murphy allowed the Magpies to post the perfect response to their loss at the Gtech Community Stadium seven days previous.
Brentford, meanwhile, were beaten by local rivals Chelsea on Sunday but will travel to the north east full of confidence that they can defeat the Magpies for the second time in a fortnight. Brentford also defeated Newcastle United at this stage of the Carabao Cup four years ago.
Howe will be without Sean Longstaff through suspension, whilst Nick Pope and Callum Wilson remain sidelined through injury. Here, we take a look at the side that Howe could name for the Carabao Cup clash against Brentford.
Do you agree with our picks?
