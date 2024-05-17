Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Brentford with major Nick Pope and Joelinton calls - photos

By Joe Buck
Published 17th May 2024, 07:45 BST

Newcastle United’s Premier League season comes to a conclusion when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

Newcastle United head to the capital knowing they must match or better Manchester United’s result against Brighton in order to finish above the Red Devils and secure at least a 7th place finish. Eddie Howe’s side fell to a disappointing defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night - one that now means European qualification is out of their hands.

Howe named just one change from the side that drew against Brighton in midweek, with Kieran Trippier replacing Tino Livramento after the former Southampton man suffered an ankle injury which will rule him out of this weekend’s game.

Nick Pope was once again an unused substitute whilst Joelinton and Miguel Almiron were used off the bench in the second-half for the third week in succession. With just one game to decide their fate, Howe has a number of big calls to make on Sunday on what his starting line-up will look like - and if he can risk some of those returning players from the off for the first time since their respective injury recoveries.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Brentford on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope is yet to start a game since returning to the first-team picture. Will he be fit enough to start against Brentford?

1. Nick Pope

Pope is yet to start a game since returning to the first-team picture. Will he be fit enough to start against Brentford?

Photo Sales
Trippier struggled at times at Old Trafford as he made his first start in over two months. With Livramento out, however, he will likely be asked to start again in the capital.

2. Kieran Trippier

Trippier struggled at times at Old Trafford as he made his first start in over two months. With Livramento out, however, he will likely be asked to start again in the capital.

Photo Sales
Schar came off the bench on Wednesday night and put in a solid, if unspectacular, display. He has enjoyed good success alongside Dan Burn at the back and will start on Sunday if deemed fit enough.

3. Fabian Schar

Schar came off the bench on Wednesday night and put in a solid, if unspectacular, display. He has enjoyed good success alongside Dan Burn at the back and will start on Sunday if deemed fit enough.

Photo Sales
Burn has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers in recent weeks and will be keen to sign off the season with a good performance against Brentford.

4. Dan Burn

Burn has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers in recent weeks and will be keen to sign off the season with a good performance against Brentford. Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweNick PopeManchester UnitedBrentfordJoelintonOld TraffordSouthamptonKieran TrippierBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.