Newcastle United head to the capital knowing they must match or better Manchester United’s result against Brighton in order to finish above the Red Devils and secure at least a 7th place finish. Eddie Howe’s side fell to a disappointing defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night - one that now means European qualification is out of their hands.

Howe named just one change from the side that drew against Brighton in midweek, with Kieran Trippier replacing Tino Livramento after the former Southampton man suffered an ankle injury which will rule him out of this weekend’s game.

Nick Pope was once again an unused substitute whilst Joelinton and Miguel Almiron were used off the bench in the second-half for the third week in succession. With just one game to decide their fate, Howe has a number of big calls to make on Sunday on what his starting line-up will look like - and if he can risk some of those returning players from the off for the first time since their respective injury recoveries.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Brentford on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope Pope is yet to start a game since returning to the first-team picture. Will he be fit enough to start against Brentford?

Kieran Trippier Trippier struggled at times at Old Trafford as he made his first start in over two months. With Livramento out, however, he will likely be asked to start again in the capital.

Fabian Schar Schar came off the bench on Wednesday night and put in a solid, if unspectacular, display. He has enjoyed good success alongside Dan Burn at the back and will start on Sunday if deemed fit enough.