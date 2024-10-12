Newcastle United sit behind Brighton only on goal difference ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park on Saturday. A traditional 3pm kick-off will see Eddie Howe come up against Fabian Hurzeler for the first time as a manager with both sides harbouring aspirations of qualifying for European competition.
The Magpies entered the international break with a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park, whilst Brighton overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit against Tottenham Hotspur to come out with a 3-2 win and move themselves above Howe’s side. A 1-1 draw in this fixture last season severely dented Newcastle’s European hopes, although they did take a giant step forward in their aim of qualifying for the Champions league a season prior.
The Magpies will be hopeful of being able to call on the services of Alexander Isak after he has missed their last three outings. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Brighton next weekend:
