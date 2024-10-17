Newcastle United sit behind Brighton only on goal difference ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park. In a traditional 3pm kick-off, Eddie Howe will come up against Fabian Hurzeler for the first time as a manager with both sides harbouring aspirations of qualifying for European competition.

The Magpies entered the international break with a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park, whilst Brighton overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit against Tottenham Hotspur to come out with a 3-2 win and move themselves above the Magpies. A 1-1 draw in this fixture last season severely dented Newcastle United’s European hopes, although they did take a giant step forward in their aim of qualifying for the Champions league a season prior.

The Magpies will be hopeful of being able to call on the services of Alexander Isak after he has missed their last three outings, whilst Callum Wilson could also be back in contention for the first time this season. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Brighton next weekend:

Nick Pope - 6 Had very little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Made an important block in stoppage time.

Tino Livramento - 5 Weak for the opening goal as he didn't do enough to stop Danny Welbeck from opening the scoring. Got forward well down the right but lacked conviction defensively.

Fabian Schar - 7 Hit a free-kick wide after 25 minutes. Sucked in for Welbeck's goal but otherwise rarely tested. Played the ball out from the back well.