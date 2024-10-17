Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United predicted XI v Brighton as major Isak and Wilson calls made: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 17th Oct 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST

Newcastle United face Brighton at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United sit behind Brighton only on goal difference ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park. In a traditional 3pm kick-off, Eddie Howe will come up against Fabian Hurzeler for the first time as a manager with both sides harbouring aspirations of qualifying for European competition.

The Magpies entered the international break with a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park, whilst Brighton overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit against Tottenham Hotspur to come out with a 3-2 win and move themselves above the Magpies. A 1-1 draw in this fixture last season severely dented Newcastle United’s European hopes, although they did take a giant step forward in their aim of qualifying for the Champions league a season prior.

The Magpies will be hopeful of being able to call on the services of Alexander Isak after he has missed their last three outings, whilst Callum Wilson could also be back in contention for the first time this season. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Brighton next weekend:

Had very little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Made an important block in stoppage time.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Had very little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Made an important block in stoppage time. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Weak for the opening goal as he didn't do enough to stop Danny Welbeck from opening the scoring. Got forward well down the right but lacked conviction defensively.

2. Tino Livramento - 5

Weak for the opening goal as he didn't do enough to stop Danny Welbeck from opening the scoring. Got forward well down the right but lacked conviction defensively. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Hit a free-kick wide after 25 minutes. Sucked in for Welbeck's goal but otherwise rarely tested. Played the ball out from the back well.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Hit a free-kick wide after 25 minutes. Sucked in for Welbeck's goal but otherwise rarely tested. Played the ball out from the back well. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Caught out on a couple of occasions even when Newcastle were comfortable in the game. Made a crucial block at 1-0 and was much improved in the second half. Had the ball in the net in stoppage time but was miles offside. Booked.

4. Dan Burn - 6

Caught out on a couple of occasions even when Newcastle were comfortable in the game. Made a crucial block at 1-0 and was much improved in the second half. Had the ball in the net in stoppage time but was miles offside. Booked. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweAlexander IsakBrightonFabian HurzelerTottenham HotspurEvertonChampions LeagueCallum Wilson
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice