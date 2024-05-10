Newcastle United’s final home game of the season sees them welcome Brighton to the north east as they aim to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for Europe. Eddie Howe’s side are currently in the driving seat but know a slip-up would hand the initiative to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Having won 5-1 and 4-1 in their last two outings, Brighton promise to offer a sterner test this weekend - but Howe could be able to welcome back a couple of key players this weekend. Joelinton made his long-awaited return to action last weekend, whilst Nick Pope was named on the bench for the first time since early-December.

Will Howe opt to start either of them against Brighton? Or will he proceed with caution and reject the temptation to chuck the pair straight into the starting side?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton at St James’ Park. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope Pope hasn't started a match since early December but after making his first appearance in a matchday squad last weekend - and training with the team this week - he could be about to end his long awaited return to the team.

Tino Livramento Livramento continues to impress in Kieran Trippier's absence and will likely be given the nod again this weekend.

Emil Krafth After a shaky start at Turf Moor, Krafth settled into his centre-back role and performed very well. Brighton may pose one or two more questions than Burnley did last weekend, however.