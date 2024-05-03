Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Burnley with major Harvey Barnes call - photos

Burnley v Newcastle United: What side will Eddie Howe pick to face the Clarets at Turf Moor?

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd May 2024, 07:45 BST

Newcastle United look to strengthen their ambitions of qualifying for European football when they make the trip to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday afternoon. Fresh off the back of a 5-1 win over Sheffield United, the Magpies will head to Turf Moor full of confidence that they can make it back-to-back wins.

However, they do not boast a very good record on their travels this season and will face a Burnley side that have enjoyed a small renaissance under Vincent Kompany in recent times with the hosts knowing a win would go a very long way in boosting their survival hopes.

Eddie Howe has welcomed back Callum Wilson to the fold in recent times with hopes that Miguel Almiron can be back in contention this weekend. But will that change Howe’s starting XI or will he go with a similar team that started the win over the Blades last weekend?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Burnley on Saturday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Nick Pope remains sidelined through injury with Dubravka to be given another chance to impress.

1. Martin Dubravka

Livramento’s return to the starting XI was a big boost for the Magpies last weekend and he will be keen to impress again at Turf Moor.

2. Tino Livramento

Schar was injured against the Blades and was not pictured in training with the team this week. The Swiss defender has started every Premier League match this season - a run he will hope doesn’t come to an end this weekend.

3. Fabian Schar

Burn has captained the side in recent weeks and has been one of their most consistent performers, whether that is at full-back or at centre-back. With Kieran Trippier still sidelined, he will likely lead the team out at Turf Moor.

4. Dan Burn

