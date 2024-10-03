The Magpies bounced back from their disappointing defeat against Fulham with a hard earned and deserved point against reigning champions Manchester City. However, they had to do that without the services of Alexander Isak after he was sidelined with a broken toe.

Anthony Gordon’s penalty secured a point against the Citizens and ensured they ended the weekend in 7th place in the Premier League table. This Saturday sees the Magpies travel to Merseyside and Gordon’s old stomping ground as they face off against an Everton side that earned their first Premier League win of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s side have taken four points from their first six league games and sit perilously close to the relegation zone. The Toffees won 3-0 in this fixture last season with both sides having taken eight points from the last six meetings at Goodison Park.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could name for his side's trip to face Everton.

1 . Nick Pope Pope didn't feature against AFC Wimbledon with Eddie Howe revealing he was suffering with a minor injury. It would be a huge shock to not see him in the starting lineup at Goodison Park.

2 . Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier's injury issues may see Livramento given the nod again on Saturday.

3 . Fabian Schar Schar was substituted in the dying minutes on Tuesday night after putting in a very solid shift as captain. He will be hopeful that any injury issues that affected him in the week have passed and that he will be fit enough to start at the weekend.