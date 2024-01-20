Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Fulham in FA Cup clash as Kieran Trippier call made - photos
Newcastle United face Fulham in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup next weekend - but what side will Eddie Howe name?
Newcastle United are into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup for the first time under Eddie Howe. The Magpies will face Fulham at Craven Cottage after defeating fierce rivals Sunderland in the Third Round.
It will be the fourth time in five domestic cup games this season that Newcastle United will face Premier League opposition having played Chelsea and both Manchester clubs in the Carabao Cup. Howe will likely name a full strength team for the clash against Marco Silva’s side, despite a plethora of injury issues at the club.
But what could Howe’s team for Saturday’s game look like? Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Fulham: