Newcastle United’s win over Wolves on Sunday lifted them to third in the Premier League table. They head to Craven Cottage this weekend knowing that a win would see them end the day top of the table before Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday.
Howe’s side may not have hit top gear in terms of performance levels this season, but they continue to pick up results and head to the capital with confidence of preserving their unbeaten start to the campaign at a ground where they have had tremendous recent success. Newcastle United have won on each of their last five visits to Craven Cottage, including twice last season in both the FA Cup and Premier League.
Marco Silva’s side were denied three points by a very late West Ham equaliser last weekend and currently sit 12th in the Premier League table. They were defeated by Preston North End in the Carabao Cup in a dramatic penalty shootout earlier this week, however.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United's clash with Fulham.