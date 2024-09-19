Newcastle United’s win over Wolves on Sunday lifted them to third in the Premier League table. They head to Craven Cottage this weekend knowing that a win would see them end the day top of the table before Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday.

Howe’s side may not have hit top gear in terms of performance levels this season, but they continue to pick up results and head to the capital with confidence of preserving their unbeaten start to the campaign at a ground where they have had tremendous recent success. Newcastle United have won on each of their last five visits to Craven Cottage, including twice last season in both the FA Cup and Premier League.

Marco Silva’s side were denied three points by a very late West Ham equaliser last weekend and currently sit 12th in the Premier League table. They were defeated by Preston North End in the Carabao Cup in a dramatic penalty shootout earlier this week, however.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope - 6 Could do little about the opener but did well to deny Jimenez from grabbing a second shortly after. Got a good hand to Emile Smith-Rowe's effort but should have done better to keep it out. Made a good save to deny Adama Traore from a tight angle in the first half. Made an excellent save in the second half to deny Alex Iwobi from close range.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Handed his first start of the season in the Premier League and was in for a difficult afternoon up against Alex Iwobi.

Fabian Schar - 4 Allowed Jimenez to turn and score early on. Looked very frustrated and struggled to contain Fulham's movement. Hit the ball into the side netting after intercepting Leno's goal kick - an excellent chance to equalise squandered.