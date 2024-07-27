The Magpies will be backed by a sold-out away end in Hull as they look to continue their preparations for the new season with a clash against Hull City. The Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season, but have lost their manager and a number of key players this summer.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be keen to have a good run-out as they build towards the new Premier League season - one that will kick-off in just three weeks time against newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park. They will travel to Hull with a relatively strong squad, although they aren’t expected to have anyone who featured at the Copa America or Euro 2024 with them.
Here, we take a look at what side Howe could name to face Hull City this afternoon. Would you make any changes to this starting XI? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
