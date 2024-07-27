Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Hull City as key duo set for first pre-season starts: photos

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Jul 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2024, 08:40 BST

Eddie Howe will take his Newcastle United side to the MKM Stadium in Hull for their first pre-season game in-front of supporters.

The Magpies will be backed by a sold-out away end in Hull as they look to continue their preparations for the new season with a clash against Hull City. The Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season, but have lost their manager and a number of key players this summer.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be keen to have a good run-out as they build towards the new Premier League season - one that will kick-off in just three weeks time against newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park. They will travel to Hull with a relatively strong squad, although they aren’t expected to have anyone who featured at the Copa America or Euro 2024 with them.

Here, we take a look at what side Howe could name to face Hull City this afternoon. Would you make any changes to this starting XI? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope started the win over SpVgg Unterhaching and will be keen to build fitness throughout pre-season after an injury hit campaign.

1. Nick Pope

Pope started the win over SpVgg Unterhaching and will be keen to build fitness throughout pre-season after an injury hit campaign. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Livramento missed the game against SpVgg Unterhaching as the club continue to monitor his ankle injury that he suffered at the end of last season. He could be fit to face the Tigers later today.

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento missed the game against SpVgg Unterhaching as the club continue to monitor his ankle injury that he suffered at the end of last season. He could be fit to face the Tigers later today. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fabian Schar’s international commitments this summer mean Krafth may have to fill in at centre-back once again this afternoon.

3. Emil Krafth

Fabian Schar’s international commitments this summer mean Krafth may have to fill in at centre-back once again this afternoon. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Like he did at the back end of last season, Burn will likely lead the side against Hull City.

4. Dan Burn

Like he did at the back end of last season, Burn will likely lead the side against Hull City. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweHull CityChampionshipPremier LeagueEuro 2024SouthamptonCopa America

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.