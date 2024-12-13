Eddie Howe’s side take on a rejuvenated Leicester City side at St James’ Park as Howe and newly-appointed Foxes boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy prepare to face each other for the first time as managers. Leicester have taken four points from their first two outings under the Dutchman, whilst the Magpies have just one point from their last two and have won just two of their last eleven league matches.

In a match that will begin a very hectic period of games, one that could prove season defining in both league and cup with a clash against Brentford to come in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. However, their preparations for the visit of Leicester were hit by news that Callum Wilson is expected to miss the next two months of action with a hamstring injury.