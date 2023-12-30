Liverpool v Newcastle United: What team will Eddie Howe pick for his side’s clash at Anfield?

Newcastle United travel to Merseyside aiming to end a run of three straight defeats and win a Premier League game away at Anfield for just the second time.

Eddie Howe, though, still has a number of injury problems to contend with when his side faces off against Jurgen Klopp’s table toppers.

Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are still a few weeks away from their respective returns whilst Jamaal Lascelles isn’t expected to be fit for Monday night’s game.

Their disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day may force Howe into a rethink of his starting XI, but with limited options at his disposal, will he be able to tweak too much?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name when Newcastle United face Liverpool at Anfield:

