Newcastle United are aiming to end a run of three successive Premier League defeats when they host Manchester City on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off). Eddie Howe’s side haven’t won a league game since defeating Fulham on Tyneside last month, but ended a run of four defeats in a row in all competitions by beating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

The Magpies, who won an FA Cup match for the first time under Howe’s tenureship, will take great confidence from that win over their fierce rivals. However, this weekend sees them come up against a Manchester City side that they have not beaten in the league in almost five years.

Newcastle have already tasted victory against City this campaign in the Carabao Cup, but were soundly beaten at the Etihad Stadium in the reverse fixture back in August. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday:

