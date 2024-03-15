Newcastle United are just 90 minutes away from their first FA Cup semi-final in almost two decades, however, the cup draw gods have once again not been kind to them as they face treble-winners Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Magpies haven’t won a game at the stadium in almost a decade and have lost on every visit since Pep Guardiola took charge of the Citizens. However, whilst they are still in the competition they will retain hope of progressing and can take heart from their win over City in the Carabao Cup back in September.

Eddie Howe will also be buoyed by the potential availability of Anthony Gordon after fears the former Everton man had picked up a knee injury that would keep him out of the clash with Guardiola’s side. However, they will certainly be without Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier - although there is hope they could return to action in the near future.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium:

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka was the hero last time out in the FA Cup with a string of impressive saves during the match and in the penalty shootout.

2 . Tino Livramento Despite seeing his side concede three at Stamford Bridge, Livramento was one of the bright spots as he put in an assured display in Kieran Trippier's absence. Livramento will start again at the venue where he made his first appearance in black and white back in August.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has been used to combat Erling Haaland by Howe in the past and he could be asked to fill a similar role again this weekend in the place of Svan Botman who has struggled in recent times.