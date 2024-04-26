Newcastle United’s hopes of qualifying for European football were dented in midweek against Crystal Palace, but they return to St James’ Park on Saturday knowing a win would once again put them in the driving seat in the race for European football. Two wins in their last three outings on home turf will give them confidence that they can overcome a relegation threatened Sheffield United this weekend.

The Blades could be relegated to the Championship this weekend after they went down 4-2 at Old Trafford in midweek. However, they will undoubtedly be out for revenge after the reverse fixture between the sides back in September.

A simply stunning performance by the Magpies saw them leave Bramall Lane with an 8-0 win - courtesy of goals from eight different scorers. However, unlike that afternoon, Eddie Howe has a number of injury concerns to deal with this weekend with very few, if any, currently sidelined players expected to make their return to action. Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Sheffield United:

Martin Dubravka Nick Pope is still not fully-fit and so Dubravka will continue between the sticks for the Magpies this weekend.

Emil Krafth Krafth has played the last two games at centre-back and whilst the formation worked against Spurs, it did not have the desired effect in midweek. Tino Livramento may not be risked and so Krafth may be shifted back to his more natural position.

Fabian Schar Schar was one of the few players not to get on the scoresheet at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture but he did net on his last appearance at St James' Park.