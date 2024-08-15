Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) when they host Southampton at St James’ Park. The Magpies have won both of their previous opening weekend games and will look to make it a hat-trick when the Saints travel to the north east.

Russell Martin’s side defeated Leeds United at Wembley in the Championship play-off final back in May to secure promotion to the top-flight after just one season in the second tier. Saturday will also mark the first time Howe has come up against Martin as a manager.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Howe has a number of selection dilemmas with a handful of players sidelined through injury. None of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson or Sandro Tonali will be able to feature whilst there are serious doubts over Matt Targett.

Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have also featured just once during pre-season after their commitments with England during the summer. However, there could be competitive debuts for Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United Howe could name for the visit of Southampton on Saturday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope - 7 Had little to do in the opening 45 minutes but made a number of smart saves in the second half to keep an opening day clean sheet.

Tino Livramento - 6 Tried to slip Jacob Murphy in down the right but overhit his pass. Got an important touch to block Ben Brereton Diaz's strike.

Fabian Schar - 4 Putting in a steady performance before seeing red after being provoked by Ben Brereton Diaz. A harsh red card but now set for a three-match ban. A brutal start to the season for the Swiss centre-back.