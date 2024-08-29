Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Spurs as major Sandro Tonali call expected: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 29th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park on Sunday with Eddie Howe's side looking to enter the international break on a high.

The Magpies have taken four points from their first two league games and progressed in the Carabao Cup over Premier League opposition in the form of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night - albeit on penalties. However, this weekend sees them face their toughest test yet when Ange Postecoglou brings his Tottenham Hotspur side to St James’ Park.

Spurs have also taken four points from their first two league games and defeated Everton 4-0 last weekend as they look to push for Champions League qualification. Postecoglou, though, may be without new signing Dominic Solanke who was injured during their win against Leicester City on the opening weekend of the season.

Howe, meanwhile, will still be without the suspended Fabian Schar and a few long-term injured players. Sandro Tonali could be handed his first Premier League start in over ten months this weekend after playing over an hour at the CIty Ground upon his return to the first-team.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope collected a clean sheet during his last appearance at St James’ Park and will be keen to make it two in two this weekend.

Trippier has yet to start a league match this season but did begin Wednesday’s win over Forest as captain. He could start this weekend.

Krafth has been the man picked to partner Burn in Schar’s absence and that will likely continue this weekend if no new arrivals join.

Burn’s consistency at centre-back has been a major boost for Howe as he offers solidity at the back amid injury and suspension issues.

