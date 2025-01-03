Eddie Howe’s side head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having won five matches in a row in all competitions. They sit 5th in the Premier League table and know a win would draw them level on points, albeit temporarily, with Chelsea sat above them.

However, they have a patchy record away against Spurs of late, having been beaten on two of their last three visits there by an aggregate score of 9-2. However, sandwiched in between those defeats was a 2-1 win in October 2022.

The Magpies are in good form at the minute, whilst their hosts on Saturday have won just one of their last seven league games. Ange Postecoglou’s side were held by Wolves on Sunday and have a host of injury issues to deal with this weekend.

Spurs will certainly be without their first-choice goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicario and have huge doubts over both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Rodrigo Bentancur will also miss out through suspension.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be without Fabian Schar as he serves a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards in the league. Here, we take a look at the team that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Spurs on Saturday.

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka is yet to concede a Premier League goal since coming into the team. Will that continue this weekend? | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . TIno Livramento Kieran Trippier suffered a knock at the end of Monday’s win and may not be risked against his former side. Livramento is a very good back-up option and will need to be on top form up against Son Heung-min. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dan Burn Burn may be asked to play as a right centre-back in Schar’s absence. He has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers this season | Getty Images Photo Sales