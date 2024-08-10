Eddie Howe’s side were dominant against their La Liga opponents, scoring four first half goals to seal a comfortable victory in front of 31,958 supporters at St James’ Park. Jacob Murphy continued his brilliant pre-season with a goal as Anthony Gordon also netted on his first start for the Magpies this summer.

Sean Longstaff hit a brace whilst Alexander Isak, although he missed a penalty and failed to get on the scoresheet, stole the show with a scintillating performance. That run out would have undoubtedly pleased Howe with their second game, one they will defend the Sela Cup in, set to be another test against Champions League opposition.