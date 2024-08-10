Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Stade Brestois as Bruno Guimaraes and Will Osula start: gallery

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 10th Aug 2024, 11:06 GMT

Newcastle United host Stade Brestois in their second Sela Weekender match following a comprehensive win over Girona on Friday night.

Eddie Howe’s side were dominant against their La Liga opponents, scoring four first half goals to seal a comfortable victory in front of 31,958 supporters at St James’ Park. Jacob Murphy continued his brilliant pre-season with a goal as Anthony Gordon also netted on his first start for the Magpies this summer.

Sean Longstaff hit a brace whilst Alexander Isak, although he missed a penalty and failed to get on the scoresheet, stole the show with a scintillating performance. That run out would have undoubtedly pleased Howe with their second game, one they will defend the Sela Cup in, set to be another test against Champions League opposition.

He is expected to name a completely different starting XI for today’s game with the substitutes bench again to be made up mostly of academy players. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s predicted starting XI for today’s clash with Stade Brestois.

1. Odysseas Vlachodimos

2. Kieran Trippier

3. Fabian Schar

4. Lloyd Kelly

