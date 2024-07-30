Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What side will Eddie Howe name for Newcastle United’s clash against Urawa Reds in Japan?

Eddie Howe’s side will face Urawa Reds in their first game in Japan. The Magpies flew to the Far East following their 2-0 win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium and will face Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday.

However, before then, they will take on Urawa Reds in a game that could see some Newcastle United players feature for the first time in pre-season. Their cohort of international players missed the trip to Germany and win over Hull but have travelled to Japan, bar Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon, and could feature against Urawa Reds.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC