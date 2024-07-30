Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v Urawa Reds as trio set for first pre-season minutes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eddie Howe’s side will face Urawa Reds in their first game in Japan. The Magpies flew to the Far East following their 2-0 win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium and will face Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday.
However, before then, they will take on Urawa Reds in a game that could see some Newcastle United players feature for the first time in pre-season. Their cohort of international players missed the trip to Germany and win over Hull but have travelled to Japan, bar Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon, and could feature against Urawa Reds.
There could also be opportunities for Joe Willock and Lloyd Kelly to play their first minutes of pre-season after fitness issues have kept them sidelined from games to date. Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could name for the clash against Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.