Newcastle United will be without Dan Burn for their clash against West Ham after the defender picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out. Burn’s absence will force Howe into making a change to his settled starting XI that began both of their wins against Arsenal and Forest prior to the break.
Successive wins in the league and three in all competitions mean Howe may be reluctant to make many changes to his starting lineup, but the form of Sandro Tonali may force his hand. Harvey Barnes, who added to his goalscoring collection at the City Ground last weekend, may also be someone who is banging on the door to get a start in the league.
With over a week to go until their clash against the Hammers, Howe has plenty of time to weigh-up his options and pick the starting XI that he believes can get the job done against Julen Lopetegui’s side.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for when his side return to action against West Ham on Monday 25 November. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
