Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI v West Ham with Sandro Tonali call and one big change: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 16th Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT

Newcastle United face West Ham in their first Premier League game back following the international break and Eddie Howe has at least one major call to make.

Newcastle United will be without Dan Burn for their clash against West Ham after the defender picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out. Burn’s absence will force Howe into making a change to his settled starting XI that began both of their wins against Arsenal and Forest prior to the break.

Successive wins in the league and three in all competitions mean Howe may be reluctant to make many changes to his starting lineup, but the form of Sandro Tonali may force his hand. Harvey Barnes, who added to his goalscoring collection at the City Ground last weekend, may also be someone who is banging on the door to get a start in the league.

With over a week to go until their clash against the Hammers, Howe has plenty of time to weigh-up his options and pick the starting XI that he believes can get the job done against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for when his side return to action against West Ham on Monday 25 November. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Only Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have conceded fewer goals than Newcastle United in the Premier League this season and Pope has been a major factor in their much improved defensive resilience.

1. Nick Pope

Only Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have conceded fewer goals than Newcastle United in the Premier League this season and Pope has been a major factor in their much improved defensive resilience. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Livramento may have been overshadowed by his club and country teammate on the opposite side of defence, but he has still enjoyed a very good few games and will need to be on top form against some tricky attacking options that Lopetegui has at his disposal.

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento may have been overshadowed by his club and country teammate on the opposite side of defence, but he has still enjoyed a very good few games and will need to be on top form against some tricky attacking options that Lopetegui has at his disposal. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Schar will be without his regular partner against West Ham but will still be confident in marshalling the division’s third best defence.

3. Fabian Schar

Schar will be without his regular partner against West Ham but will still be confident in marshalling the division’s third best defence. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Suspension to Dan Burn will likely give Kelly an opportunity to start against the Hammers. He hasn’t started a Premier League game since their defeat against Fulham back in September but impressed at centre-back during their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea last month.

4. Lloyd Kelly

Suspension to Dan Burn will likely give Kelly an opportunity to start against the Hammers. He hasn’t started a Premier League game since their defeat against Fulham back in September but impressed at centre-back during their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea last month. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Related topics:
