Newcastle United return to league action on Saturday afternoon after progressing to the FA Cup Quarter Finals with a win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night. The Magpies were taken all the way by their opponents after a disappointing showing in Lancashire.

And the tough tests keep coming when they welcome Gary O’Neil’s Wolves to St James’ Park. Wolves also won in cup action in midweek and defeated Sheffield United in the Premier League last weekend to leapfrog their hosts in the table.

For once this season, Eddie Howe may actually have some decisions to make regarding his starting XI as the injury crisis at the club begins to subside. Elliot Anderson made his long-awaited return on Tuesday whilst Alexander Isak and Joe Willock were afforded much needed minutes.

Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could name for his side’s clash against Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka was the hero on Tuesday night and will be hoping to capitalise on that momentum this weekend to secure just his second Premier League clean sheet of the season.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has three assists in his last five Premier League matches and will need to be at his very best against some tricky Wolves wingers.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar tucked home his penalty superbly against Blackburn Rovers, although he did endure some shaky moments alongside Jamaal Lascelles during the game.