Newcastle United have just ten games of the season left to play and kick their run-in off against one of their main contenders for European qualification when David Moyes brings his West Ham side to Tyneside. The two clubs are separated by just four points with the Magpies knowing a win would ensure they are breathing down the necks of their opponents with a game in hand.

However, the international break has not been kind to the Magpies with news that Sven Botman will miss up to nine months of action after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City in their last outing. That news was compounded when Lewis Miley was injured on international duty with England’s Under-20’s and is expected to miss a number of weeks.

With Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali and Nick Pope all still out and doubts over the trio of Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier who all picked up injuries before the international break. This all means that Eddie Howe has a number of selection dilemmas to consider when the Hammers come to St James’ Park.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham. Do you agree with our predicted side? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Martin Dubravka Nick Pope is still injured and so Dubravka will continue as first-choice in his absence. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier Trippier has missed Newcastle United’s last two games through injury but there is hope he will be fit to face the Hammers. Tino Livramento also has fitness issues of his own and so Trippier’s return to the team would come at an opportune time. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles Injury to Sven Botman may force a defensive reshuffle and allow Lascelles to come back into the fold. He was very consistent alongside Fabian Schar earlier in the campaign. Photo Sales