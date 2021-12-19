Eddie Howe's reaction to Newcastle United fans after heavy Manchester City defeat

The gloom around the relegation-threatened club deepened after a 4-0 loss to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The result left the club 19th in the division with 10 points from 18 games, yet Newcastle’s players were again applauded off the pitch. Eddie Howe could only marvel again at their backing – and he took to the field to thank them after the game.

Newcastle had been punished for some awful defending – an early mistake from Ciaran Clark set the tone for the afternoon – at a de-branded St James’s Park. The Sports Direct signage has now gone, but the signs of 14 years of under-investment remain visible, especially on the pitch.

Howe’s side had their moments – they were denied what looked a clear penalty during a good first-half spell – but their visitors rarely got out of first gear.

Fans had had their first look at the stadium without the unpopular Sports Direct signs when the turnstiles opened. Sadly, what they saw during the 90 minutes was less appealing.

Howe, without the injured Jonjo Shelvey, made five changes. Among those coming into the starting XI was Clark, sidelined since his dismissal against Norwich City late last month.

United got off to the worst possible start. Joao Cancelo kept the ball in play by the byline by hopefully hooking the ball towards goal. Clark, bizarrely, ducked, and Ruben Dias headed past Martin Dubravka from close range.

Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie at the final whistxle

Maybe Clark left the ball after getting a shout from Dubravka, but whatever the reasoning, it was an embarrassing mix-up.

Newcastle responded well to going behind. They pegged Pep Guardiola’s side back, and Joelinton shot narrowly wide.

Hopes of a comeback were ended in the 27th minute by Cancelo, who skipped past a couple of challenges before striking the ball from just outside the box to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Fraser, denied what United felt was a penalty at Anfield three days earlier, had another strong call waved away later in the half. Fraser was brought down by Ederson as he ran to challenge Cancelo to a ball just inside the box.

Jamaal Lascelles speaks to referee Martin Atkinson.

Referee Martin Atkinson – and the game went on. Atkinson was booed off the pitch at the break. Jason Tindall, Howe’s assistant, also vented his frustration as Atkinson headed for the tunnel.

Howe replaced Joe Willock with Allan Saint-Maximin after the interval. Saint-Maximin took up position on the left. Sean Longstaff replaced Isaac Hayden in a second change with 61 minutes gone.

City upped their efforts, and there was an inevitability about their third goal, which came after a VAR check. A strike from Riyad Mahrez – who had run past Matt Ritchie – was initially disallowed for offside, but replays showed that he was being played onside by Jamaal Lascelles.

Saint-Maximin was a threat when he got forward, but the game was gone.

The East Stand without the unpopular Sports Direct signs.

Howe sent on Jeff Hendrick for the final 10 minutes, and Raheem Sterling netted fourth goal for City in the final few minutes.

Flag-waving United fans loudly sang “Eddie Howe’s black and white army” in the final few minutes.

The players were again applauded off, and head coach Howe paused on the pitch to take it all in after acknowledging their extraordinary backing.

