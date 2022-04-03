Eddie Howe’s revealing Newcastle United injury update on Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson’s pushing to make his Newcastle United comeback – but Eddie Howe won’t let him push too hard.
Wilson has been sidelined since December 27 with a calf/Achilles problem. The striker is “slightly behind” Kieran Trippier, who’s expected to return this month from foot surgery.
"With Callum, he’s slightly behind Kieran, but he's making good progress,” said Howe. “He's back on the grass, running, but I still think he’s got a little bit more time ahead.
"It needs time. We need to stress the Achilles and the calf in the right way, because if we do it too fast, he’s going to reinjure himself, and if we go too slow, we’re going to run out of games this season.
Howe was asked ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur whether Wilson would play again this season. United’s head coach said: “I hope so, but I can't tell you with any clarity that it's a certainty.”