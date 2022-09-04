Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Vicente Guaita and Joe Willock, both floored by a collision as Tyrick Mitchell scored an own goal, referee Michael Salisbury went to check a pitchside VAR monitor after being promoted by Lee Mason.

Willock, attempting to score from a Sven Botman header, had been pushed into Guaita by Mitchell.

So it’s a goal or a penalty, right? Wrong. The inexperienced Salisbury, maybe feeling pressured by Mason’s instruction, disallowed the goal and awarded a foul against Willock. And, eventually, the game ended goalless.

“I didn't think it should have been disallowed, personally, I thought it was a foul or a push on Joe Willock in the build-up to the ball coming in,” said Howe.

“Joe's momentum is fixed at that point from his opponent, it then carries him into the goalkeeper.

“But, without that push, there's no way that Joe would have gone in with that force, so for me, it's not a foul. If anything, it's a penalty if it's not a goal, so I was very surprised with the outcome.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

The game followed a controversial midweek defeat to Liverpool, where Fabiao Carvalho scored a 98th-minute winner for the home side.

At Anfield, the whistle should have gone before that late, late attack.

And what’s clear is that Newcastle, hamstrung by bad decisions, will have to make their own luck in the Premier League this season.

“I don’t feel luck is against us, I do feel that we’ve got to create that ourselves,” said Howe.

“My reaction to the defeat at Anfield wasn’t so much about luck, it was more about us creating that ourselves. We could have defended those last couple of minutes of the game much better.

“Today, we have to finish one of those chances that came along – and we have to win the game. I think the responsibility always falls on you.

“But, while saying that, I have to say the players can’t give me more.”

What would help Howe is the quick return of Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, three of his best players.

Yes, Newcastle dominated the game against Palace, but they lacked that moment of brilliance in the final third of the pitch with Guimaraes, Saint-Maximin or Wilson could have given them.

But, to be competitive without them, says a lot about this season’s United team.

There were a number of standout performances. Kieran Trippier, wearing the captain’s armband, kept Wilfried Zaha quiet, while Nick Pope dealt with some awkward shots.

Joelinton, again, was a powerhouse in midfield, and Elliot Anderson made a big impact off the bench after being sent on for his home league debut.

Howe, though, wants performances and points, and he was asked to reflect on his 11th-placed team's seven-point start to the season after the game.

“I’m not happy with it,” said Howe. “I want more points, I want to win every game.