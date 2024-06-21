The summer transfer window opens on Friday 14 June, with clubs being able to sign players from that date. After a very quiet winter window, Newcastle United are expected to be a lot more active this time around with a lot more activity, both in and out, anticipated on Tyneside.

Euro 2024 could complicate matters, however, with that tournament likely to delay any moves for players in Germany representing their country. The Copa America could also have an impact on any South American transfers this summer.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle have been linked with signing a whole host of players this summer and could look to strengthen in all areas as Howe’s squad look to put the disappointment of missing out on European football behind them as they prepare to attack the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Nick Pope Pope has been brilliant since signing from Burnley and will be pushing to remain as Newcastle’s no.1 next season if he can stay fit. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento impressed in his debut season at St James’ Park and may stake a claim to be Newcastle United’s starting right-back next season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar has been one of Newcastle’s stand out performers this season and has shown his immense quality game after game. They may look to sign another centre-back in summer, but they will have to do very well to dislodge the Swiss international. | Getty Images Photo Sales