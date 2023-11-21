Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has to contend with a plethora of injury problems as the Premier League makes its return at the weekend.

Newcastle United host Chelsea on Saturday with Eddie Howe having a number of selection calls to make as he and the club balances a major injury crisis.

But what would Howe’s starting XI look like if he had a full complement of players to pick from?

Howe hasn’t been able to take advantage of that luxury throughout the season, however, with injuries and suspensions playing their part even before their opening day win over Aston Villa.

Here, we take a look at the best starting XI Howe could name once his squad is completely injury free.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . GK: Nick Pope No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than Pope this season. He is aiming for his fourth-consecutive home shutout in the league when Chelsea come to St James’ Park on Saturday. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has been sensational in defence and in attack this season and is one of Newcastle United’s most influential players. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar has once again enjoyed a very good season for the Magpies and has been one of their unsung heroes yet again. With injuries around him, Schar has been a constant presence at the back and someone that the team can build from game after game. Photo Sales