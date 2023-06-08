Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe’s starting XI look like next season?

The summer transfer window could prove to be a very busy time at St James’ Park as the club look to strengthen their first-team and squad depth.

They will have to balance domestic and Champions League football on a weekly basis this season with targets from around Europe being considered when the transfer window opens.

The Magpies will look to strengthen both the quality and depth of the options available to Howe this summer with players across the pitch needing to be added.

These incoming transfers also mean that some players will need to depart St James’ Park this summer. Allan Saint-Maximin is just one player whose future at the club remains uncertain after the Frenchman posted a cryptic Instagram post that hinted his time at the club could be coming to an end.

But just who could make the move to St James’ Park this summer? And which existing players could see their place in the team threatened when the 2023/24 season gets underway?

Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like next season based on the latest transfer rumours.

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has impressed during his debut campaign at St James’ Park and will likely be their first-choice ‘keeper heading into next season. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is the leader of this team and his experience will be needed next season as the club balances domestic and European football. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jean-Clair Todibo Newcastle are one of a few clubs credited with an interest in signing the Nice defender this summer. The 23-year-old has a very bright future in the game and could be someone the Magpies look to sign when the transfer window opens. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Sven Botman Botman has taken to the Premier League with ease this season and is developing into one of the best defenders in the division. Photo Sales