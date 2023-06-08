Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe’s stunning predicted 2023/24 squad amid Allan Saint-Maximin speculation
Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe’s starting XI look like next season?
The summer transfer window could prove to be a very busy time at St James’ Park as the club look to strengthen their first-team and squad depth.
They will have to balance domestic and Champions League football on a weekly basis this season with targets from around Europe being considered when the transfer window opens.
The Magpies will look to strengthen both the quality and depth of the options available to Howe this summer with players across the pitch needing to be added.
These incoming transfers also mean that some players will need to depart St James’ Park this summer. Allan Saint-Maximin is just one player whose future at the club remains uncertain after the Frenchman posted a cryptic Instagram post that hinted his time at the club could be coming to an end.
But just who could make the move to St James’ Park this summer? And which existing players could see their place in the team threatened when the 2023/24 season gets underway?
Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like next season based on the latest transfer rumours.