Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have signed three players so far this summer as a new Premier League season comes into view.

Newcastle United have sealed deals for Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes so far this summer. Whilst Minteh will spend the season on-loan at Feyenoord, hopes are high that Tonali and Barnes can play a major part in Newcastle’s adventures in Europe and in the Premier League this season.

The Magpies have the delicate task of balancing Champions League and Premier League football this term and are still looking for ways to strengthen their squad before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

But just who could those additions be? A whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has recovered from injury and showed in games against Chelsea and Brighton why he is the club’s outright No.1. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is likely one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet and was an almost ever-present last season. Whilst the club are looking to add some cover for the 32-year-old, Trippier will have a big role to play in most of Newcastle’s games next season. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jean-Clair Todibo The Nice defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with both Newcastle and Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him. Todibo has impressed in Ligue 1 and is reportedly someone on the Magpies’ radar. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Sven Botman Botman enjoyed a very good first season in England and will be hoping to build on that during his second campaign in black and white. Photo Sales