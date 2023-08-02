Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United 2023/24 squad - if transfer rumours are true: photo gallery
Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have signed three players so far this summer as a new Premier League season comes into view.
Newcastle United have sealed deals for Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes so far this summer. Whilst Minteh will spend the season on-loan at Feyenoord, hopes are high that Tonali and Barnes can play a major part in Newcastle’s adventures in Europe and in the Premier League this season.
The Magpies have the delicate task of balancing Champions League and Premier League football this term and are still looking for ways to strengthen their squad before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.
But just who could those additions be? A whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours: